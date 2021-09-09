Desalojan a 500 vecinos de Málaga por el incendio de Sierra Bermeja

madridActualizado:
Un incendio en Sierra Bermeja, que afecta a varios municipios en Málaga como Jubrique, ha obligado a desalojar a más de 400 personas, según ha informado este jueves el centro coordinador de Emergencias 112 Andalucía.
Según ha informado la Junta de Andalucía en un comunicado se ha activado el nivel 1 del Plan contra incendios Infoca. Se prevé, por su posible evolución, la protección de las personas y de los bienes de naturaleza no forestal.
Se ha cortado el tráfico en un tramo de la AP-7 sentido Cádiz
15 de los desalojados han sido reubicados y atendidos en el Pabellón del Carmen en Estepona. Los desalojos se han efectuado en las zonas de Forrest Hill y Abejeras y la autopista AP-7 ha sido cortada al tráfico entre los kilómetros 157 al 171 en sentido Cádiz, al igual que las carreteras MA-8301 y MA-8302.
Unos 200 efectivos trabajan en tierra junto a diez vehículos autobomba y con las primeras luces del día se incorporarán dos aviones anfibio, uno de coordinación y cinco helicópteros. Además el avión ACO-8 partió a primera hora del día desde el aeropuerto de Sevilla hacia el incendio. Entre ellos se encuentran profesionales movilizados de otras provincias como Cádiz, Córdoba, Granada, Jaén y Sevilla.
El servicio 112 atendió a las 21.37 horas la primera de más de 140 llamadas que alertaban de un fuego que afecta a varios municipios de la zona: Jubrique, Genalguacil y Estepona.
El presidente de la Junta de Andalucía ha mandado ánimos a los efectivos del Infoca y ha declarado que está pendiente de la evolución que el incendio tenga en Sierra Bermeja.
