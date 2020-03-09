Siete de cada 10 sentencias dictadas en 2019 sobre violencia de género fueron condenas y aumentaron las denuncias

MADRID
Las sentencias condenatorias dictadas en 2019 sobre violencia de género en los distintos órganos judiciales alcanzaron el 70,54% del total de las sentencias, lo que supone un máximo histórico anual, según se refleja en los datos del Observatorio contra la Violencia Doméstica y de Género publicados este lunes, 16 de marzo.
De acuerdo a estas mismas cifras, durante el año 2019 los juzgados españoles recibieron un total de 168.057 denuncias por violencia de género, lo que representa un incremento de 0,67 puntos respecto de 2018, cuando las denuncias fueron 166.936. En 2019, casi un 72% de las denuncias fueron presentadas por la propia víctima directamente en el juzgado o a través de atestados policiales.
Asimismo, las mujeres víctimas de violencia machista fueron 161.378, lo que implica que aumentaron en un 1,76% respecto a 2018. De ellas, eran extranjeras 52.759, es decir, el 32,7% del total, según estos datos de este órganos del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ).
El año pasado también se produjo un incremento tanto de las órdenes de protección solicitadas como de las órdenes de protección concedidas: se solicitaron 47.260 órdenes de protección en los órganos judiciales, lo que supone un aumento de casi un 4% respecto a 2018; y un 70,4% de las órdenes de protección solicitadas fueron adoptadas (28.682), 1,3 puntos por encima del año anterior.
