En directo Siga en vivo la retransmisión del sorteo de la Lotería de Navidad 2020

Un año más, desde el Teatro Real en Madrid, se celebra el sorteo extraordinario de Lotería de Navidad, en esta ocasión sin la presencia del público en el salón, debido a las medidas adoptadas para luchar contra la pandemia del coronavirus.

¿Cuánto le tocará a Hacienda en la Lotería de Navidad?
Los bombos listos en el Teatro Real de Madrid, donde gira la fortuna de la Navidad. — Chema Moya / EFE

mADRID

Actualizado:

pÚBLICO

Siga en directo con Público la señal de la retransmisión del sorteo de la Lotería de Navidad desde el Teatro Real en Madrid:

