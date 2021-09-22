Estás leyendo: Así avanza la erupción del volcán en La Palma

Así avanza la erupción del volcán en La Palma

La lava ralentiza su avance hacia el mar a unos 200 metros por hora.

Un bombero en las inmediaciones del núcleo urbano de Todoque, momentos antes de la aproximación de la lava del volcán de La Palma, a 21 de septiembre de 2021. Kike Rincón / Europa Press

La lava del volcán de La Palma avanza lentamente hacia el mar, a unos 200 metros por hora. La superficie afectada por las coladas de lava asciende ya a 153 hectáreas de terreno, según el cálculo que realiza el Instituto Volcanológico de Canarias. 

Sigue la evolución de la erupción. Imágenes en exclusiva cedidas por TV Canaria:

