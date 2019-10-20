Tres agentes de la Policía Nacional siguen ingresados en diferentes centros hospitalarios de Barcelona como consecuencia de los altercados violentos de esta semana; uno de ellos en estado muy grave en la UCI, otro grave y un tercero pendiente de operación por diferentes fracturas.
El agente que se encuentra muy grave sufrió un traumatismo cranoencefálico durante las protestas de la madrugada del viernes y permanece todavía en la UCI del Hospital Vall d'Hebrón, aunque ha experimentado una cierta mejoría en las últimas horas, según han explicado Efe fuentes de este cuerpo.
En cuanto a otro de los policías, ingresado en el hospital del Sagrat Cor, se encuentra grave debido también a un traumatismo cranoencefálico, si bien no reviste un estado tan crítico como el anterior y se encuentra consciente.
El tercero de los agentes está pendiente de operación por una rotura de un brazo, del omóplato y de una pierna. Además de estos heridos, en la capital catalana siguen ingresados un manifestante muy grave en el Hospital de Sant Pau, tres graves por lesiones oculares en el mismo centro hospitalario y otro grave en la Fundación Puigvert, mientras uno menos grave está en el Sagrat Cor y otro leve en el de la Vall d'Hebrón, según informa la conselleria de Sanidad.
Por otra parte, hay dos heridos graves en el Hospital Trueta de Girona y uno leve en el Joan XXIII de Tarragona.
