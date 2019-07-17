Público
El Rey León Simba destrona al mítico toro de Osborne y se convierte en el 'rey' de la carretera

Este próximo 18 de julio 'El Rey León' en 'live action' irrumpe en la gran pantalla para llamar a la nostalgia y Disney le ha dedicado una campaña publicitaria en Madrid.

Imagen de la campaña publicitaria de Disney | Twitter

El nuevo y esperado remake de Disney está a punto de caramelo. Será este próximo 18 de julio cuando 'El Rey León' en live action irrumpa en la gran pantalla para llamar a la nostalgia.

Simba es, sin duda, el personaje estrella de la ficción. Aunque desde que comenzó la 'operación salida', también se ha convertido en el rey de la carretera: una valla publicitaria gigante con la silueta del carismático personaje que ha relegado a un segundo plano a la mítica figura del toro Osborne.

Una figura de 6 metros de alto y 16 de ancho que ha sido acogida con gran sorpresa por muchos usuarios de las redes sociales que, aunque aún desconocen si la nueva ficción cumplirá con sus expectativas, no pueden negar que se han ganado ya su aplauso.

