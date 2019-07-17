El nuevo y esperado remake de Disney está a punto de caramelo. Será este próximo 18 de julio cuando 'El Rey León' en live action irrumpa en la gran pantalla para llamar a la nostalgia.
Simba es, sin duda, el personaje estrella de la ficción. Aunque desde que comenzó la 'operación salida', también se ha convertido en el rey de la carretera: una valla publicitaria gigante con la silueta del carismático personaje que ha relegado a un segundo plano a la mítica figura del toro Osborne.
La magia de Disney lo ha hecho posible. #ElReyLeón ha llegado. 18 de julio en cines. pic.twitter.com/mtlL3OO1Sg— Disney España (@DisneySpain) July 15, 2019
Una figura de 6 metros de alto y 16 de ancho que ha sido acogida con gran sorpresa por muchos usuarios de las redes sociales que, aunque aún desconocen si la nueva ficción cumplirá con sus expectativas, no pueden negar que se han ganado ya su aplauso.
