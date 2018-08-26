Público
Simpa Detenido por organizar un banquete y hacer un 'simpa' de 2.400 euros

La detención por delito de estafa se produjo este jueves, como consecuencia de las investigaciones tras recibir la policía una denuncia el 6 agosto de uno de los responsables del establecimiento en la que refería que una persona había contratado una comida para un grupo de personas en dicho mes y que abonó la cuenta al final del banquete.

Imagen de archivo de un resturante.

La Policía Nacional de Valladolid ha detenido a un individuo como presunto autor de un delito de estafa, tras organizar un banquete para casi un centenar de comensales en un restaurante de la capital y no abonar una cuenta de 2.400 euros, según informaron a Europa Press fuentes policiales.

La detención por delito de estafa de S.V.R, de 40 años, se produjo este jueves, como consecuencia de las investigaciones tras recibir la policía una denuncia el 6 agosto de uno de los responsables del establecimiento en la que refería que una persona había contratado una comida para un grupo de personas en dicho mes y que abonó la cuenta al final del banquete.

Sin embargo, con posterioridad, en el mes de junio, esta misma persona volvió a contratar otra comida para 96 personas, por un valor de 2.400 euros, que no pagó, ya que en un primer momento quiso abonarla con una tarjeta de crédito pero al pasarla por el datáfono, éste mandó un mensaje diciendo que esa tarjeta estaba anulada, por lo que el arrestado dijo que no tenía dinero y que lo pagaría próximamente.

El denunciante aseguró que desde esa fecha, esta persona ha venido poniendo diversas disculpas, sin haber pagado finalmente la factura, por lo que se formuló denuncia el 6 de agosto contra el deudor.

Los agentes, tras realizar diversas pesquisas, localizaron y detuvieron a la persona que contrató el banquete.

