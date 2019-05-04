Público
El Sindicato de Enfermería recoge firmas contra la reducción horaria de los centros de salud de Madrid

Cerca de 150.000 personas se habría sumando a la petición a través de la plataforma Change.org. El sindicato alerta de que el PP podría tener la intención de que los ambulatorios cerrasen antes. 

Centro de salud de la Comunidad de Madrid. / EP

El Sindicato de Enfermería en Madrid (STASE) reclama al Gobierno de la Comunidad el mantenimiento del horario de apertura en los centros de salud ante la sospecha de que el PP estuviera planteándose reactivar esta iniciativa. Para ello, el sindicato ha iniciado una recogida de firmas a través de la plataforma Change.org, a la que, por el momento, se han sumado ya casi 150.000 personas según recoge Diario 16. 

El sindicato registrará las firmas, que afirman que sirven como afirmación de que los madrileños "no quieren más recortes y que el recorte de los horarios no es más que un nuevo golpe a la maltrecha sanidad pública madrileña". Además, afirman que este plan limitará la accesibilidad de los usuarios a estos servicios asistenciales y provocará el despido de cientos de profesionales sanitarios que trabajan en ellos.

SATSE se ha puesto en contacto con los principales candidatos a presidir la Comunidad de Madrid y ha exigido que el futuro presidente realice un estudio pormenorizado de la situación en la que se encuentra el servicio. 

