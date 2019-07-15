Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

La siniestralidad vial: los atropellos mortales aumentaron un 45% en el último año

Los usuarios vulnerables (peatones, ciclistas y motociclistas) representan ya el 48 por ciento del total de fallecidos en accidentes, según DGT, que informa de que 2018 se cerró con un total de 1.806 muertes en las carreteras.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de archivo de un accidente de tráfico. EFE

Imagen de archivo de un accidente de tráfico. EFE

El año pasado cerró con 1.806 fallecidos en accidentes de tráfico, tanto en vías interurbanas como urbanas, lo que supone un descenso de 24 respecto a 2017, según el balance definitivo de la siniestralidad vial que arroja un incremento del 45 por ciento de los atropellos mortales.

Un balance que el director general de Tráfico, Pere Navarro, ha presentado este lunes en rueda de prensa, que contabiliza el número de muertes en los 30 días posteriores al siniestro y que concluye que hubo una media de cinco fallecidos al día.

Según los datos de la DGT, el año pasado se registró un notable incremento (45 %) de los atropellos mortales en las vías interurbanas, con 149 peatones fallecidos frente a los 103 de un año antes.

Precisamente, los usuarios vulnerables (peatones, ciclistas y motociclistas) representan ya el 48 por ciento del total de fallecidos en accidentes, un 2 por ciento más que en 2017.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad