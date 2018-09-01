Público
Público

Sociedad Lazos de colores en Barcelona: activistas recuerdan las otras causas olvidadas 

La plataforma ciudadana 'Un dels nostres' ha colgado lazos de colores “para recordar a los refugiados que mueren en el Mediterráneo, los recortes en educación y sanidad, la violencia de género, la lucha contra el cáncer o el maltrato animal”.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La plataforma ciudadana 'Un dels nostres' han colgado lazos de colores en Barcelona para recordar las causas olvidadas. EFE/Marta Pérez

La plataforma ciudadana 'Un dels nostres' ha colgado lazos de colores en Barcelona para recordar las causas olvidadas. EFE/Marta Pérez

Miembros del colectivo ciudadano 'Uno de los nuestros' ha colocado este sábado  lazos de diferentes colores en el Mercat del Born y en las rejas del parque de la Ciutadella de Barcelona para reclamar más atención hacia problemáticas sociales que creen olvidadas como los recortes en sanidad y la crisis migratoria.

Con esta acción, el colectivo ha querido visualizar los retos sociales que tiene por delante Catalunya y dejar en evidencia que "no todo se limita a poner y quitar lazos amarillos", según ha explicado el fundador de 'Uno de los nuestros', Joan Estrada.

"Hay mucha gente ya cansada del uso que se hace de palabras como patria y de las banderas"

"En estos momentos asistimos a una pinza entre los partidarios de los lazos amarillos y los de la rojigualda. Y hay mucha gente ya cansada del uso que se hace de palabras como patria y de las banderas. El ambiente a veces es irrespirable", ha señalado Estrada.

La plataforma ciudadana 'Un dels nostres' ha colgado lazos de colores en Barcelona para recordar las causas olvidadas. EFE/Marta Pérez

La plataforma ciudadana 'Un dels nostres' ha colgado lazos de colores en Barcelona para recordar las causas olvidadas. EFE/Marta Pérez

Varios miembros de 'Uno de los nuestros' han colocado lazos rojos, verdes y azules en las verjas del parque de la Ciutadella y también lo han hecho en el Mercat del Born, aunque éstos han sido retiradas por ellos mismos un rato más tarde. E strada ha señalado que la acción de hoy es "puntual" y que no tendrá continuidad, aunque ha animado a otros a seguir su ejemplo.

'Uno de los nuestros', fundado en 2003, se define en su blog como una organización progresista desde el punto de vista político, social y humano.

Etiquetas