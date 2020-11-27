valencia
La plantilla de Mercavalència ha decidido donar el dinero de su comida de Navidad a tres ONG: Hogares compartidos, El Arca de Noé y Cruz Roja. Dado que este año no se puede celebrar la tradicional comida de Navidad debido a las medidas preventivas frente a la Covid-19, los trabajadores de Mercavalència ha decidido donar el dinero destinado a esta celebración a tres organizaciones. Las personas que forman la plantilla votaron repartir el dinero entre Hogares compartidos, Arca de Noé y Cruz Roja.
El personal de Mercavalència, que durante esta pandemia ha trabajado sin descanso para garantizar el abastecimiento alimentario de la ciudad, ha tomado esta decisión "movidos por la empatía hacia los colectivos menos favorecidos", informa la entidad en un comunicado.
Es, añaden, "un gesto colectivo que muestra la calidad humana de las personas que cada día hacen posible el funcionamiento de Mercavalència".
