Som Hotel Nace el primer hotel de España exclusivo para mujeres

La cadena Som Hotel abre las puertas de un recinto en el que no se pueden hospedar los hombres, aunque aseguran que no hay ningún inconveniente para hacerlo en el resto de sus complejos.

Habitación doble del Som Dona, afincado en Mallorca.

El pasado 14 de junio el Hotel Som Dona de Mallorca abría sus puertas, convirtiéndose en el primer hotel de España exclusivo para mujeres. Un espacio que ronda los 70 euros por noche y que está pensado para el relax y el reposo.

El hotel se desmarca de posturas paternalistas con sus huéspedes. "Las mujeres no necesitan un trato diferencial respecto a los hombres", dice un representante del hotel a 20 Minutos. La ausencia de varones es lo único que le separa del resto de negocios, ya que tampoco hay trabajadores hombres, aunque según la empresa es circunstancial, puesto que no hay ninguna prohibición al respecto. 

Por su propia descripción, el Som Dona pretende construir un espacio de descanso corporal y mental con "propuestas especiales para mujeres: música en vivo, piscina exterior, zona wellness, bar lounge, gastronomía local y flexiteriana, solarium, biblioteca…", aseguran en su sitio web. 

Tampoco está permitida la estancia de menores de 14 años

El hotel pretende ser un lugar de desconexión, por lo que tampoco está permitida la estancia de menores de 14 años, independientemente del género.  "Nuestras clientas buscan un lugar en el que se sientan más relajadas, donde el aspecto físico no es tan importante. Por ejemplo, pueden hacer topless sin sentirse observadas", aseguran en declaraciones a 20 minutos

Desde las oficinas centrales de la compañía aseguran a Público que Som Hotels tiene otros seis locales en los que sí está permitida la entrada a hombres.

