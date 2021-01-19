oviedo
La Sección Tercera de la Audiencia Provincial ha dictado un auto que ya ha sido notificado a las partes, en el que atendiendo a la petición de Fiscalía concede al penado José Ángel Fernández Villa la suspensión de la ejecución de la pena privativa de libertad tras el informe emitido por el forense. Contra esta resolución, que no es firme, cabe recurso de súplica en el plazo de tres días.
Según recoge el Auto, "el prolijo y detallado dictamen médico-forense emitido permite extraer la conclusión de que el penado, debido a sus patologías, presenta un deterioro generalizado de su estado de salud, que supone una dependencia grave, precisando una tercera persona para la totalidad de las actividades de la vida diaria y siéndole muy difícil el sometimiento al régimen de horarios del Centro Penitenciario".
Indica además que "el ingreso en prisión provocaría en el penado cuadros confusionales agudos y agravaría el trastorno ansioso–depresivo que sufre". La Audiencia Provincial de Oviedo ordenó el 2 de octubre de 2020 su ingreso en prisión después de que el Tribunal Supremo confirmara la pena de tres años de cárcel para el exsecretario general del sindicato minero.
Villa había sido condenado por un delito continuado de apropiación indebida de fondos del sindicato. Además de la condena de cárcel, la Audiencia Provincial le impuso el pago de una indemnización de 234.462 euros al SOMA-FITAG-UGT y con 190.696 a SOMA-UGT, además de una multa de 24.000 euros.
