El tercer premio, dotado con 500.000 euros por serie (50.000 euros cada décimo), del Sorteo Extraordinario de la Lotería de Navidad que se celebra este sábado en el Teatro Real de Madrid, ha correspondido al número 04.211.
Ha dejado en Navarra 12.750.000 euros, al haberse vendido un total de 260 décimos en once administraciones de la Comunidad Foral, sobre todo de la zona de la Ribera. Tudela ha sido la localidad más agraciada con este tercer premio, ya que en cuatro administraciones de la capital ribera se han vendido 245 décimos premiados con 50.000 euros cada uno, lo que suma un total de 12.250.000 euros.
El número ha sido vendido en administraciones de Burgos, Castellón, Navarra, Valencia, Madrid, Barcelona, Cádiz, Segovia, Las Palmas, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Baleares, Asturias, Córdoba, Guadalajara, Valencia, Albacete, Alicante, Almería, Girona, Guipúzcoa, Pontevedra, Murcia y Vigo, entre otras.
El premio -el último premio grande en salir- lo han cantado a las 13.21 horas los niños Noura Akrouh y Elisabeth del Carmen Roque en la penúltima tabla del sorteo.
