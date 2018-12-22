Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Sorteo Navidad 2018 El 4.211, el tercer premio de la Lotería se ha hecho esperar

Tudela ha sido la localidad más agraciada con este tercer premio, ya que en cuatro administraciones de la capital ribera se han vendido 245 décimos premiados con 50.000 euros cada uno, lo que suma un total de 12.250.000 euros.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Los niños de San Ildefonso Noura Akrouh (d) y Elizabeth del Carmen Roque (i) muestran el número 04211 que ha sido agraciado con tercer premio. / EFE

Los niños de San Ildefonso Noura Akrouh (d) y Elizabeth del Carmen Roque (i) muestran el número 04211 que ha sido agraciado con tercer premio. / EFE

El tercer premio, dotado con 500.000 euros por serie (50.000 euros cada décimo), del Sorteo Extraordinario de la Lotería de Navidad que se celebra este sábado en el Teatro Real de Madrid, ha correspondido al número 04.211.

Ha dejado en Navarra 12.750.000 euros, al haberse vendido un total de 260 décimos en once administraciones de la Comunidad Foral, sobre todo de la zona de la Ribera. Tudela ha sido la localidad más agraciada con este tercer premio, ya que en cuatro administraciones de la capital ribera se han vendido 245 décimos premiados con 50.000 euros cada uno, lo que suma un total de 12.250.000 euros.

El número ha sido vendido en administraciones de Burgos, Castellón, Navarra, Valencia, Madrid, Barcelona, Cádiz, Segovia, Las Palmas, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Baleares, Asturias, Córdoba, Guadalajara, Valencia, Albacete, Alicante, Almería, Girona, Guipúzcoa, Pontevedra, Murcia y Vigo, entre otras.

El premio -el último premio grande en salir- lo han cantado a las 13.21 horas los niños Noura Akrouh y Elisabeth del Carmen Roque en la penúltima tabla del sorteo.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad