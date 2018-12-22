Doce mujeres de la Comisión 8-M que organizó la huelga feminista del pasado 8 de marzo han acudido este sábado al Teatro Real de Madrid para asistir al Sorteo Extraordinario de Lotería de Navidad 2018 con el propósito de "visibilizar la lucha de las mujeres".
Ataviadas de morado por completo, con pañuelos en la cabeza como la icónica 'Rosie la remachadora' y el 8-M pintado en los mofletes, esta docena de mujeres, de edades comprendidas entre los 12 y los 50 años, han aguardado toda la noche haciendo turnos en la inmensa fila que ha rodeado de madrugada el Teatro Real con cientos de personas que aspiraban a escuchar este sábado El Gordo en directo.
"Venimos para visibilizar la lucha de las mujeres y por la huelga del 8 de marzo, donde nos la jugamos todas", ha explicado Nadia, de 26 años, una de las portavoces de la comisión. Lo de jugársela lo afirma en todos los sentidos: las mujeres tienen décimos con el número 80319, la fecha de la próxima convocatoria de la huelga feminista.
"Todo el mundo tiene los ojos puestos en este sorteo, por eso es un lugar donde hacernos ver, para demostrar que las feministas estamos en todos los sitios", ha añadido Sara, otra de las asistentes de la Comisión. Las mujeres han asegurado que, a pesar del frío, la espera desde el mediodía del viernes ha sido llevadera por la solidaridad del grupo.
"Estamos acostumbradas a cuidarnos y por eso le hemos llevado bien", ha terciado otra de las asistentes, que han ocupado las últimas filas del patio de butacas del Palacio Real.
Para Marga, la veterana del grupo y vecina del madrileño barrio de Usera, la presencia de la Comisión en el sorteo es importante. "Nos están matando y la justicia no vela por nosotras", afirma en su primera visita al sorteo. "La verdad es que esto está lleno de friquis, y hay que tener mucha moral para aguantar tantas horas en la fila", se sincera.
