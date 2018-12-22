Los responsables de seguridad del Teatro Real de Madrid han requisado por motivos de seguridad dos enormes bolas y un décimo gigante a un grupo de personas que se disponía a entrar en el Sorteo Extraordinario de la Lotería de Navidad 2018. Las bolas, que formaban parte de un disfraz colectivo, no cabían por el detector de metales.
"¡Vámonos! Yo no estoy aquí esperando desde las ocho de la noche para no poder pasar con la bola", ha exclamado Jorge, que portaba una de las bolas, tras ser despojado de su disfraz. Tras un momento de indignación, el hombre ha acabado accediendo, resignado y "como un caracol al que le han quitado su caparazón", al interior del teatro junto a su grupo de amigos.
Jorge había acudido a Madrid en la víspera junto a ocho amigos, todos procedentes de Villares del Saz, un pueblo de Cuenca de 500 habitantes. Tanto él como otro amigo iban ataviados de bolas gigantes como las que se usan en el sorteo.
Otro par de compañeros, con pelucas en la cabeza y asomando las pantorrillas, emulaban a dos niñas de San Ildefonso, mientras un quinto se había embutido un décimo gigante del número 42.442. "Porque ese se compra entero en el pueblo", han hecho saber.
"Hemos remado y remado para morir en la orilla", ha lamentado dramáticamente poético Jorge en el patio de butacas, sin disimular su decepción. "Es que es una putada que te cagas, hemos estado tres meses haciendo las bolas, tienen mucha faena", ha explicado ante la incomprensión de uno de los amigos disfrazado de niña, que no ha parado de reírse de las quejas de su paisano. "Es la primera vez que veníamos, y ya no volvemos", ha asegurado Jorge con resentimiento.
