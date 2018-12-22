Público
Sorteo de Navidad 2018 El segundo premio de la Lotería de Navidad  se reparte en Albacete, Alicante y Barcelona

El número 21.015 está dotado con 1.250.000 euros a la serie, por lo que el poseedor de cada décimo ganará 125.000 euros.

Nerea Pareja Martínez y Alonso Dávalos Durán, primera pareja de niños en el sorteo Extraordinario de la lotería Navidad, muestran el segundo premio del sorteo. /EFE

El segundo premio del sorteo extraordinario de la lotería de Navidad ha sido muy madrugador.  El número 21.015 está dotado con 1.250.000 euros a la serie, por lo que el poseedor de cada décimo ganará 125.000 euros.

El premio se ha vendido en administraciones de Almansa (Albacete), Albacete, Pedreguer (Alicante) y Castellbisbal (Barcelona).

El premio ha sido cantado por los niños Nerea Pareja y Alonso Dávalos, a las 09.30 horas. Pareja repartió suerte en 2016 al cantar el Gordo.

