Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Sorteo del Niño Un niño de 15 años, premiado con el Gordo de la lotería del Niño

El joven ha explicado a los periodistas que compró el décimo el sábado con los 20 euros que ganó en el sorteo de Navidad.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Cosmin Rotariu, el niño de 15 años que ha ganado el primer premio de la lotería de El Niño./EUROPA PRESS

Cosmin Rotariu, el niño de 15 años que ha ganado el primer premio de la lotería de El Niño./EUROPA PRESS

Un niño de quinces años es uno de los ganadores del primer premio de la Lotería de El Niño, porque este sábado había comprado un décimo del número 37142 con los 20 euros que le habían devuelto de un número del Sorteo de Navidad.

Cosmin Rotariu lo ha explicado a los periodistas, exultante, en la administración barcelonesa que ha repartido íntegramente este primer premio: la 271 de Barcelona, La Sort, en la Travessera de Gràcia 244.

"Lo compré ayer, con los 20 euros que gané en la Lotería de Navidad, y, mira: ¡premio!", ha explicado junto a su padre, Valeriu, este niño, alumno del Institut Vila de Gràcia.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad