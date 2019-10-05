Público
Star Wars 500 fans de Star Wars desfilan en Salamanca unidos por una buena causa

La asociación Legión 501, con sus diferentes guarniciones desplegadas por decenas de países, se organiza para disfrazarse de personajes míticos de las películas y apoyar causas solidarias.

Imagen de un desfile de la Legión 501, fans de Star Wars.

Tan duro tiene que ser tener un hijo hospitalizado de gravedad, como revitalizador verle sonreír gracias a un puñado de locos románticos fans de Star Wars. 

Eso es lo que hace la legión 501 por todo el mundo con sus diferentes guarniciones, desplegadas por decenas de países. Una organización de seguidores de la saga de George Lucas que se juntan para disfrazarse de personajes míticos de las películas e intentar llevar a cabo causas solidarias. La definición perfecta de convertir un ocio en virtud.

Este grupo de personas, en España, desfilan este sábado en Salamanca. En torno a 500 personas vestidas con trajes altamente elaborados –hay vestimentas que rondan los 5.000 euros– recorrerán las calles centrales de la Ciudad Sabia. 

"Por la mañana llevamos a cabo photocall solidario a favor de una protectora de animales y por la tarde otro para recaudar dinero para una asociación que ayuda a las personas con discapacidad cerebral", asegura Esteban Sánchez, vicepresidente de la asociación en España. 

"Esto empezó como una reunión de 19 miembros en un parque en Madrid y ahora cada año se hace un desfile. El año pasado fue en Sevilla, pero también hemos ido a Bilbao, por ejemplo. Es un día de reencuentros y de pone cara a los nuevos, donde intentamos aportar a una buena causa. Este año seremos más de 500 personas", comenta Sánchez. 

La organización cuenta que buscan apoyo de los Ayuntamientos para poder organizar este tipo de eventos: "Lo organizan los compañeros de la zona, lo proponen y en colaboración con el Ayuntamiento se presenta un proyecto y nos echan una mano. En este caso, nos han cedido un pabellón", cuenta el vicepresidente. 

