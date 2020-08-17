Estás leyendo: Señal en directo: rueda de prensa de Fernando Simón tras la reunión del Comité de Gestión Técnica del coronavirus

Público
Público

Streaming Señal en directo: rueda de prensa de Fernando Simón tras la reunión del Comité de Gestión Técnica del coronavirus

El director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias (CCAES), Fernando Simón, en una comparecencia ante los medios. E.P./Ricardo Rubio
El director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias (CCAES), Fernando Simón, en una comparecencia ante los medios. E.P./Ricardo Rubio

madrid

Actualizado:

PÚBLICO

Fernando Simón, director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias del Ministerio de Sanidad, comparece este juevestras una nueva reunión del Comité de Gestión Técnica del coronavirus para explicar la evolución de la pandemia.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público