Los ministros de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, de Política Territorial y Función Pública, Carolina Darias, y de Educación, Isabel Celaá, durante su reunión con las CCAA para abordar la vuelta al cole. EFE/ Jose Maria Cuadrado Jiménez
Los ministros de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, de Política Territorial y Función Pública, Carolina Darias, y de Educación, Isabel Celaá, comparecen en rueda de prensa tras su reunión con las CCAA para abordar las reglas y protocolos sanitarios a aplicar en el inicio del curso escolar 2020-21, para el que la comunidad educativa exige máximas garantías anticoronavirus. La reunión también sirve de trabajo preparatorio de la Conferencia de Presidentes, que tendrá lugar en la primera semana de septiembre, según ha informado el Gobierno.

