Señal en directo: rueda de prensa de Fernando Simón tras la reunión del Comité de Gestión Técnica del coronavirus

Streaming Señal en directo: rueda de prensa de Fernando Simón tras la reunión del Comité de Gestión Técnica del coronavirus

Fernando Simón, director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias del Ministerio de Sanidad, en rueda de prensa. EFE/ J.J. Guillén

Fernando Simón, director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias del Ministerio de Sanidad, comparece este lunes tras una nueva reunión del Comité de Gestión Técnica del coronavirus para explicar la evolución de la pandemia, un día después de la manifestación antimascarillas en el centro de Madrid.

