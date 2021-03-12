Estás leyendo: Venden un cuadro digital por 58,6 millones de euros

Público
Público

Subasta en Christie's Venden un cuadro digital por 58,6 millones de euros

La casa de subastas Christie's ha vendido su primera obra íntegramente digital por 58,6 millones de euros. Se trata de la obra 'Todos los días: los primeros 5.000 días', de Mike Winkelmann, también conocido como Beeple.

Obra 'Todos los días', de Beeple
Obra 'Todos los días'. Beeple

madrid

Christie's ha vendido su primera obra íntegramente digital por 58,6 millones de euros, según ha informado la casa de subastas. Se trata de la obra Todos los días: los primeros 5.000 días, de Mike Winkelmann, también conocido como Beeple.

Desde el 1 de mayo de 2007, Beeple ha publicado una obra de arte online diariamente, que conforma su obra Todos los días y abarca 13 años y medio, y el collage de cada una de esas obras se ha creado exclusivamente para Christie's bajo el epígrafe 'Todos los días: los primeros 5.000 días'.

Christie's se convierte así en la primera casa de subastas en ofrecer una obra puramente digital con un NFT (token no fungible) único, certificado mediante blockchain, y también en la primera en aceptar criptomoneda, en este caso Ether. La obra será entregada directamente al comprador por el artista.

"Christie's nunca antes había ofrecido una obra de arte digital de esta escala o importancia", explica Noah Davis, especialista en arte contemporáneo y de posguerra en Christie's en Nueva York. Beeples se convierte así en uno de los tres artistas vivos más valorados del mundo.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público