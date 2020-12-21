MADRID
El número de españoles dispuestos a vacunarse inmediatamente de covid-19 ha aumentado a 40,5%, según los resultados del Barómetro de diciembre del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS), frente al 32,5% que mostraba su disposición a recibir la vacuna en cuanto fuera aprobada en la encuesta de noviembre.
Según las cifras del CIS, publicadas este lunes, un 28% de la población española, sin embargo, se niega en rotundo a inmunizarse por el momento. Un 16,2%, en cambio, sí se muestra a favor pero solo en el caso de que tenga "garantías", esté "probada" y sea "fiable".
Un 0,6% también se vacunaría de inmediato pero "según el origen de la vacuna", un 3,2% "si hay información suficiente" y un 3,6% "por consejo de autoridades, científicos/as o sanitarios/as".
(Habrá ampliación)
