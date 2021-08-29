Estás leyendo: Detenidas tres menores en Palma por agredir a un grupo de jóvenes por su orientación sexual

Suceso Detenidas tres menores en Palma por agredir a un grupo de jóvenes por su orientación sexual

Los agentes consiguieron dar con las presuntas autoras y fueron detenidas por un presunto delito de odio. 

Detenidas tres menores en Palma por agredir a un grupo de jóvenes por su orientación sexual
Foto de un coche de la Policía Nacional. Eduardo Sanz / Europa Press

palma

Agentes de la Policía Nacional en Palma detuvieron el pasado jueves a tres menores de edad por un presunto delito de odio, tras agredir a un grupo de jóvenes por su orientación sexual, entre ellos algún menor.

Según ha informado la Jefatura Superior de las Illes Balears en un comunicado, los hechos comenzaron el pasado miércoles por la tarde en el parque de Ses Estacions en Palma, cuando una de las agresoras le pidió tabaco a una de las víctimas.

De acuerdo con la Policía, mientras le pedía tabaco, observó que la víctima "llevaba signos de su orientación sexual", a lo que la comenzó a recriminar por su condición y, posteriormente, la agredió. Finalmente, la denunciante consiguió huir del lugar y refugiarse en su casa, sin denunciar ni ir al médico.

Al día siguiente, una vez en el parque y con su grupo de amigos, las agresoras se volvieron a topar con ellas. Al verlas comenzó una discusión por la orientación sexual que acabó en una riña entre las denunciadas y denunciantes, hasta que las víctimas consiguieron huir del lugar, momento en que una patrulla de la Policía Nacional acudió.

Los agentes, al tener conocimiento de lo sucedido, comenzaron a dar batidas por la zona, hasta que a los pocos minutos consiguieron dar con las presuntas autoras, quienes fueron detenidas por un delito de odio.

