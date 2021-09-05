Estás leyendo: Fallece un niño de 5 años en Lucena (Córdoba) por las mordeduras de un perro

El suceso ha sucedido a las tres de la mañana en condiciones no precisadas. 

Policía Nacional
Policía Nacional. Policía Nacional

CÓRDOBA

Un niño de 5 años ha fallecido tras ser mordido por un perro la madrugada de este domingo en Lucena (Córdoba), según ha informado Emergencias 112 Andalucía.

El suceso ha ocurrido, en circunstancias no precisadas, sobre las 03:00 horas, cuando testigos han alertado al centro de coordinación de emergencias de que un menor había sido mordido por un perro en la Carretera de Los Llanos, uno de los accesos a la población.

El niño ha sido trasladado a un centro de salud del municipio por medios particulares y los servicios sanitarios de la Junta de Andalucía han certificado su muerte, según el 112, que cita al médico de guardia.

La Policía Nacional se ha hecho cargo de las investigaciones, después de que interviniesen en un primer momento unidades de este cuerpo, la Policía Local y de la unidad adscrita de Policía Autonómica.

