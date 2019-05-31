La Guardia Civil ha informado de que ya son tres las personas detenidas en relación con el accidente en el que falleció este jueves por la tarde un motorista del Instituto Armado en una persecución en Cádiz de un coche que transportaba 200 kilos de hachís.
Las dos primeras detenciones tuvieron lugar ayer sobre las 19.00 horas en la pedanía de las Pachecas, en Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz). Los individuos son dos varones de nacionalidad francesa y origen marroquí que transportaban en un vehículo 200 kilos de hachís.
La Guardia Civil ha detenido esta mañana a una tercera persona relacionada con los hechos e investiga a una cuarta por la muerte de Fermín Cabeza González, un agente que estaba destinado en el Destacamento de Tráfico de Algeciras. Las circunstancias del accidente están siendo investigadas a la espera del informe de atestados de Tráfico.
Natural de Jerez de la Frontera, Fermín Cabeza ingresó en el Cuerpo en 1991. Contaba con diversos méritos en su expediente como la Cruz con distintivo blanco de la Orden del Mérito de la Guardia Civil y la Cruz a la Constancia en la modalidad de Bronce y Plata. Había estado destinado en Barcelona y Ávila anteriormente a su destino actual.
El funeral del agente tendrá lugar esta tarde en la Comandancia de Algeciras. Al mismo acudirán el ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, y el director general de la Guardia Civil, Félix Azón.
