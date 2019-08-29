Público
Sucesos Encuentran a un niño de 11 años ahorcado en su casa de Ibiza

La madre, que está recibiendo tratamiento psicológico por el suceso, ha explicado que el joven había sufrido un episodio de acoso escolar hace unos tres años en un colegio.

Foto de archivo de la Guardia Civil.

La Guardia Civil investiga el fallecimiento de un niño de 11 años que fue encontrado ahorcado anoche con un cinturón en su casa del barrio de ses Païsses, en la localidad ibicenca de Sant Antoni.

El menor fue hallado sobre las 22.00 horas del miércoles en uno de los dormitorios de la casa por la pareja sentimental de la madre. El hombre avisó rápidamente a la mujer, que estaba trabajando, según han indicado fuentes cercanas a la investigación.

La Guardia Civil investiga este trágico suceso y el entorno del menor para esclarecer qué ha sucedido

Según las fuentes consultadas, el chico se encontraba con sus hermanos gemelos, de 7 años, cuando se fue a la habitación. Los tres hijos son fruto de una primera relación de la madre.

La Guardia Civil investiga este trágico suceso y el entorno del menor para esclarecer qué ha sucedido y mantiene abiertas todas las hipótesis, incluso la posibilidad de que se trate de una muerte accidental.

La madre, que está recibiendo tratamiento psicológico por el suceso, ha explicado que el niño había sufrido un episodio de acoso escolar hace unos tres años en un colegio de Ibiza, pero se cambió de escuela y no mantenía ningún contacto con sus excompañeros, según las fuentes.

Tampoco tenía ningún problema en el colegio en el que está matriculado en la actualidad, ni con los compañeros del equipo de fútbol donde jugaba, han añadido las fuentes.

