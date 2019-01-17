Público
La hermana mayor de la víctima de 9 años encontró a ambas sobre las diez de la pasada noche en la vivienda. La madre se encuentra ingresada en el Hospital de Basurto. 

Calle donde la Ertzaintza ha encontrado el cadáver de una niña de 9 años - Google Maps

El cuerpo sin vida de una niña de nueve años ha sido hallado junto a su madre, que se encuentra hospitalizada en estado grave, en su domicilio del barrio bilbaíno de Atxuri, donde la Ertzaintza ha encontrado signos de criminalidad.

Fuentes de la Policía vasca han informado de que una hermana mayor de la pequeña encontró a ambas sobre las diez de la pasada noche en la vivienda, en la calle George Steer de Bilbao.

La madre se encuentra ingresada en el Hospital de Basurto en estado grave, según las mismas fuentes, que no han facilitado más datos sobre el suceso, a la espera de que avance la investigación.

(Habrá ampliación). 

