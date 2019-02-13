Efectivos de Protección Civil que buscaban a Vanesa Martín, desaparecida en Ceuta el 6 de febrero, han hallado esta tarde un cadáver carbonizado en el interior de una especie de refugio en la playa frente a la barriada Juan XXIII.
Fuentes policiales han confirmado que el cuerpo está totalmente carbonizado por lo que se hace prácticamente imposible, hasta que los forenses analicen el cuerpo, saber si se trata de un hombre o una mujer.
El dispositivo que ha encontrado el cuerpo buscaba a Vanesa Martín, de 38 años, desaparecida el pasado día 6 cuando se dirigía a un supermercado a comprar leche para el menor de sus tres hijos.
Hasta el lugar se ha desplazado la Policía científica así como la autoridad judicial, que ha ordenado el levantamiento del cuerpo para practicarle la autopsia.
