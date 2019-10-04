Los cadáveres de un hombre y de una mujer de unos 60 años de edad fueron localizado el miércoles por la tarde en el interior de una vivienda situada en el camino de Los Barriales de la localidad de Pedro Álvarez, en el municipio tinerfeño de Tegueste, informaron fuentes de la Guardia Civil.
El hallazgo de los cuerpos se produjo poco después de las 19:30 horas y al lugar se desplazaron efectivos de la Policía Judicial de la Guardia Civil y de la autoridad judicial.
Según informa el rotativo tinerfeño Diario de Avisos, al parecer los dos fallecidos eran hermanos y la mujer fue encontrada tapada por una manta y el cuerpo del hombre estaba en otra habitación.
Ambos podrían llevar varios días muertos en el interior de la casa, una vivienda unifamiliar de dos plantas, y según comentaron varios vecinos de la zona al periódico los hermanos tenían problemas psicológicos.
Mientras tanto la Guardia Civil ha indicado que no tiene más datos que aportar hasta que no se recabe toda la información del suceso.
