Sucesos El hijo de la anciana muerta en Teruel confiesa haberla asfixiado

El detenido revela que no habían comunicado su muerte "para seguir cobrando la pensión de la anciana".

El hijo de la mujer hallada muerta en el domicilio familiar en la localidad de Pozondón, acompañado por agentes de la Guardia Civil. EFE

El hijo de la anciana hallada muerta en Pozondón (Teruel) ha confesado, en su primera declaración ante el juez, que la había asfixiado y que, si no habían comunicado su muerte, era "para seguir cobrando la pensión de la anciana".

Así lo ha explicado este viernes el subdelegado del Gobierno en Teruel, José Ramón Morro, con motivo de la reconstrucción de los hechos que ha llevado a cabo la Guardia Civil en la casa familiar de Pozondón, en la que han participado el hijo y la hija de la anciana, quienes continúan a la espera de ser puestos a disposición judicial.

Ambos fueron detenidos este miércoles, acusados de un presunto delito de asesinato y otro de fraude a la Seguridad Social, después de que la Guardia Civil entrara en la casa, alertada por los Servicios Sociales de la Comarca, que sospechaban sobre la situación de la anciana.

Además, Morro ha explicado, en cuento al tiempo que podría llevar muerta la mujer, que el dato de dos años que ha trascendido no está confirmado por informes forenses, sino por los testimonios de los vecinos.

