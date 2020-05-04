Estás leyendo: Un incendio en la fábrica de cloro de Sabiñánigo obliga a confinar a la población

Incendio Huesca Un incendio en la fábrica de cloro de Sabiñánigo obliga a confinar a la población

El fuego se ha desatado por causas todavía sin determinar y se ha extendido con rapidez por las instalaciones de la factoría, provocando emanaciones tóxicas.

El humo que sale de la fábrica | Bomberos de Zaragoza
Huesca

efe

Un incendio declarado en la tarde de este lunes en la planta de Orache Desinfección en Sabiñánigo (Huesca), empresa que se sirve de productos derivados del cloro, ha obligado a activar el protocolo de aviso a la población para evitar los efectos de posibles nubes contaminantes, informan fuentes del 112 de Aragón.

El fuego se ha desatado por causas todavía sin determinar y se ha extendido con rapidez por las instalaciones de la factoría, provocando emanaciones tóxicas, según fuentes de este municipio altoaragonés.

El cambio de la dirección inicial del viento, que se ha dirigido ahora hacia la población, ha obligado a las autoridades de protección civil y del municipio a activar el protocolo de seguridad y a avisar a la población de permanecer confinada en sus casas.

Las fuentes citadas han explicado que los bomberos permanecen en las inmediaciones de las instalaciones, ya que la intensidad de las llamas impide acercase a la zona.

