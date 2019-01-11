Una empleada de enfermería del centro penitenciario de Huelva ha quedado en libertad con medidas cautelares tras ser detenida por la Policía Nacional como autora del envenenamiento por metadona de otros seis sanitarios que tuvo lugar en este centro el pasado mes de noviembre.
La empleada fue detenida hace tres semanas y fue puesta a disposición judicial. Tras prestar declaración ante la juez titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 2, la acusada fue puesta en libertad con cargos el pasado 3 de diciembre. Tiene la obligación de comparecer ante la justicia los días 1 y 15 de cada mes.
La juez le imputa dos delitos por lesiones y contra la salud pública, según ha adelantado Huelva Información, que apunta a que la investigación se centra en los "celos profesionales" como la causa del envenenamiento usando una sustancia identificada indiciariamente como metadona.
Los investigadores creen que esta enfermera, que tenía acceso a la farmacia de la prisión, aspiraba a acceder a un puesto que ocupó un compañero. Se investiga, además, otros intentos de intoxicaciones similares ocurridos con anterioridad al de noviembre.
Los hechos tuvieron lugar el pasado 15 de noviembre cuando seis sanitarios de la prisión comenzaron a presentar síntomas de malestar general, y en un primer momento fueron atendidos por los propios servicios médicos que estaban de servicio en el centro penitenciario, pero debido al empeoramiento de su estado tuvieron que ser trasladados de urgencia al Hospital Juan Ramón Jiménez de Huelva.
En dicho hospital se realizó un análisis toxicológico y los seis afectados dieron positivo a consumo de metadona. La mayoría de ellos se encuentra en estos momentos de baja psicológica por lo sucedido.
Fuentes policiales han informado de que la investigación se mantiene abierta aunque las diligencias están muy avanzadas. La Secretaría General de Instituciones Penitenciarias abrió una investigación paralela para esclarecer el caso.
La investigación se centró, desde un principio, en las personas que tuvieran relación con enfermería y acceso a la metadona, sustancia custodiada bajo llave.
