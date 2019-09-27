Público
Sucesos Los Mossos encuentran el cuerpo sin vida del bebé arrojado al río Besòs

El padre de la víctima, de dieciséis años, ha sido internado en un centro de menores después de confesar a las autoridades haberse deshecho del cadáver. Ahora se enfrenta a un presunto delito de asesinato. 

Imagen del rescate durante la jornada del jueves. / Bombers Generalitat

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han localizado sin vida en el cauce del río Besòs, en el límite entre Barcelona y Sant Adrià, al bebé presuntamente arrojado al agua por su padre de 16 años, ha informado el cuerpo en un tuit. La policía catalana ha indicado que ha localizado al bebé, buscado desde el martes, en el cauce del río, y que en breve se dará por finalizado el dispositivo de búsqueda.

Los Mossos, los Bombers de la Generalitat, la Guardia Civil, la Policía Local y Salvamento Marítimo han reanudado alrededor de las ocho de la mañana de este viernes la búsqueda por tercer día consecutivo. El dispositivo desplegado durante el jueves se había centrado en la desembocadura del río, en aguas marinas, con efectivos del Grupo especial de actividades subacuáticas (Geas), según informaron los efectivos de búsqueda.

El supuesto padre de la víctima arrojó presuntamente, según fuentes cercanas a la investigación, el cuerpo del bebé ya fallecido al río cuando se disponía a enterrarlo y fue sorprendido por unos transeúntes. Este mismo miércoles por la noche el magistrado de guardia de Menores acordó el internamiento en régimen cerrado para el menor detenido, y la Fiscalía de Menores consideró, provisionalmente, que los hechos pueden ser constitutivos de un presunto delito de asesinato.

El padre del bebé fue arrestado por los Mossos tras confesar el martes haberse desecho del pequeño enterrándolo en las inmediaciones del río. La policía catalana dará más detalles del caso durante la tarde de este viernes en una comparecencia en las inmediaciones del río Besòs.

