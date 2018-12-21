Un hombre de unos 30 años ha fallecido a las puertas de un hospital en el distrito de Villa de Vallecas, en Madrid, por varios disparos que habría recibido por la espalda, han informado fuentes de Emergencias Madrid.
El suceso ha ocurrido pasadas las cinco de la madrugada, cuando los servicios de emergencia han sido alertados de la presencia de un hombre en parada cardiorrespiratoria en la calle Puerto de Lumbreras, a las puertas del hospital Virgen de la Torre.
Los sanitarios de Samur-Protección Civil desplazados a la zona hallaron a un hombre de unos 30 o 35 años con varias heridas de arma de fuego localizadas en la espalda al que atendía ya el personal del hospital, que había iniciado las maniobras de reanimación.
Los equipos de emergencia han continuado con las maniobras durante 30 minutos, sin éxito, y finalmente han confirmado su fallecimiento.
Al centro sanitario se han desplazado agentes de la Policía Municipal y de la Policía Nacional, cuerpo que se ha hecho cargo de la investigación.
