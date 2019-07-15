La Guardia Urbana sorprendió el pasado viernes, 12 de julio, a un menor de 12 años conduciendo la furgoneta de su padre por el recinto de los Campos Elíseos de Lleida.
Según ha informado la policía local, una patrulla observó que una furgoneta circulaba a bastante velocidad en el área de estacionamiento de vehículos entre el pabellón azul y el pabellón 3 de los Campos.
Los agentes siguieron a la furgoneta que, finalmente, se detuvo más adelante al no tener espacio suficiente entre unos vehículos aparcados.
Al acercarse hasta el conductor, la policía observó que éste era un menor que les explicó que, mientras su padre se encontraba en un acto religioso dentro de uno de los pabellones, él aprovechó para conducir su furgoneta.
Según la versión del niño, su padre había sido quien le había enseñado a conducir la furgoneta. Acto seguido, la Urbana procedió a identificar al padre del menor, el cual aseguró que el niño le había cogido las llaves sin su permiso. Finalmente, los agentes iniciaron unas diligencias informativas de los hechos.
