LOGROÑO
La juez del Juzgado de Instrucción 2 de Logroño ha dictado este domingo prisión provisional comunicada sin fianza para el detenido como el presunto autor del homicidio de un niño de 9 años en Lardero (La Rioja), quien se ha acogido a su derecho a no declarar.
El detenido ha sido conducido desde los juzgados a la prisión de Logroño, ha detallado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de La Rioja.
Este hombre de 54 años, quien estaba en libertad condicional desde abril de 2020, ha sido puesto a disposición del Juzgado a las 10:25 horas de este domingo, momento en el que ha sido trasladado en un coche desde las dependencias de la Guardia Civil en Logroño al Palacio de Justicia, situado a unos 400 metros.
El 17 de agosto de 2023 se extinguía la condena que se le impuso por el asesinato y agresión sexual a una joven agente inmobiliaria en Logroño en 1998, de 20 y 10 años de prisión, respectivamente, después de que fuera condenado a 7 años de cárcel por otra agresión sexual en 1993.
