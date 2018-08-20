Público
Atropellos Dos detenidos en Zaragoza tras atropellar a tres personas y darse a la fuga

El suceso ha tenido lugar en torno a las 9.22 horas en la Avenida de Logroño del barrio zaragozano de Casetas. 

Altura de la Avenida de Logroño en la que ha tenido lugar el atropello - Google Maps

La Guardia Civil ha detenido al conductor y al acompañante del turismo que se había dado a la fuga tras atropellar a tres personas en el barrio de Casetas en Zaragoza.

El suceso, del que la Guardia Civil ha tenido notificación a través de un aviso telefónico, ha tenido lugar en torno a las 9.22 horas de hoy en la Avenida de Logroño de dicho barrio.

Los primeros indicios apuntan a un accidente de circulación, según informan fuentes del instituto armado.

Por el momento se desconoce la gravedad de las heridas de las personas atropelladas, que en principio habrían sido evacuadas al hospital Miguel Servet de la capital aragonesa.

Según han subrayado fuentes de la Guardia Civil, pocos minutos después del atropello, los agentes del instituto armado han localizado el vehículo y en torno a mediodía a sus ocupantes, que han sido arrestados.

