La Guardia Civil ha detenido al conductor y al acompañante del turismo que se había dado a la fuga tras atropellar a tres personas en el barrio de Casetas en Zaragoza.
El suceso, del que la Guardia Civil ha tenido notificación a través de un aviso telefónico, ha tenido lugar en torno a las 9.22 horas de hoy en la Avenida de Logroño de dicho barrio.
Los primeros indicios apuntan a un accidente de circulación, según informan fuentes del instituto armado.
Por el momento se desconoce la gravedad de las heridas de las personas atropelladas, que en principio habrían sido evacuadas al hospital Miguel Servet de la capital aragonesa.
Según han subrayado fuentes de la Guardia Civil, pocos minutos después del atropello, los agentes del instituto armado han localizado el vehículo y en torno a mediodía a sus ocupantes, que han sido arrestados.
Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
