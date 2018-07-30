Un total de 101 gatos han sido rescatados por agentes de la Policía Local de Málaga en una vivienda de 37 metros cuadrado en la que vivían dos personas que también acumulaban numerosos enseres recogidos de la basura, que producían malos olores y molestias a los vecinos.
La intervención se inició tras las denuncias vecinales por los problemas que ocasionaban los animales y la basura acumulada en el inmueble, situada en la zona norte del distrito centro de la ciudad, según ha informado hoy la Policía Local en un comunicado.
Los agentes se presentaron en la vivienda, que estaba dividida en dos, y vieron que los gatos estaban hacinados en un patio de 12 metros cuadrados y un inmueble de 25, e identificaron al residente en esta parte de la vivienda, un hombre de 37 años.
Posteriormente, los policías acudieron con operarios del servicio del Centro Zoosanitario Municipal para la retirada de los gatos, con ayuda de este hombre y una mujer, que ocupaba la otra parte del inmueble, y rescataron un total de 56 gatos en la primera intervención.
Otros 24 gatos fueron capturados en una segunda operación, a la que siguió una tercera en la que fueron retirados 21 gatos, que se encontraban en muy malas condiciones, con parásitos y patologías en la piel, y fueron trasladados al Centro Zoosanitario Municipal. La Policía comprobó además que la vivienda no estaba conectada a la red de aguas municipales y se abastecía con garrafas y presentaba unas malas condiciones higiénico-sanitarias.
Los agentes consideran que el hombre precisa de ayuda y podría sufrir los síndromes de Diógenes y de Noé, por la acumulación de basura y de animales, respectivamente.
