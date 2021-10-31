Una joven negra no pudo acceder la madrugada del viernes al sábado a la discoteca Titus Carpa Badalona por su "tono de piel", mientras que dos amigas que la acompañaban sí pudieron entrar en el establecimiento, según ha denunciado en las redes sociales la actriz Àgata Roca, tía de la chica afectada por este caso de racismo.

Según la versión que Roca ha hecho pública en su perfil de Instagram, tras entrar primero las dos amigas en el local un portero de esta discoteca impidió el paso a su sobrina, de 18 años y originaria de Madagascar, y le espetó: "Cuando bajes dos tonos de piel te dejaremos entrar".

"Las amigas, evidentemente, cuando vieron que no la dejaban entrar, salieron. Esto fue así tal como lo he explicado. No es ninguna broma, fue tal cual", ha añadido esta actriz catalana en su denuncia pública.

Los Mossos d'Esquadra se han puesto en contacto con la actriz también por Instagram y le han aconsejado presentar una denuncia ante el cuerpo por estas "conductas intolerables".

"Si no lo habéis hecho, podéis solicitar cita previa para poner denuncia en la comisaría que os vaya mejor y os ayudaremos en lo que sea necesario", indica la policía autonómica catalana.