Público
VARIANTE INDIA

Ya son cinco los hospitalizados con la variante india del barco atracado en Vigo

El barco continúa amarrado al Puerto de Trasatlánticos de Vigo con sus tripulantes guardando cuarentena en su interior, y allí permanecerá hasta el 10 de mayo a no ser que el armador decida sustituir a la tripulación y continuar la ruta.

El buque de carga 'Prometheus Leader'.
El buque de carga 'Prometheus Leader'. Salvador Sas / EFE

El número de tripulantes hospitalizados del carguero 'Prometheus Leader', atracado en Vigo y actualmente en cuarentena por un brote de coronavirus, ha aumentado a cinco, según fuentes del Servicio Gallego de Salud (Sergas).

Las autoridades sanitarias gallegas informan también de que ya son ocho los casos positivos entre la tripulación del buque, todos ellos con la variante india.

Los cinco marineros hospitalizados se encuentran en el centro Vithas Vigo, cuatro de ellos en planta tras registrase anoche un último ingreso, y uno de ellos en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos.

Los diecisiete miembros restantes de la tripulación, tres de los cuales han dado positivo, se encuentran a bordo del barco en cuarentena. 

