El Supremo confirma la condena de 12 años de cárcel a un fraile de Lugo por abuso sexual a dos jóvenes con discapacidad

El fraile también ha sido penado por elaborar material pornográfico, ya que le sacó fotos sin ropa a la menor. El condenado les dio dinero a ambos y le dijo al joven que le pagaba para que "se callase la boca" y no le contase a nadie lo que había ocurrido.

El Tribunal Supremo ha confirmado la condena de 12 años de cárcel a un fraile franciscano que desarrollaba su labor en O Cebreiro (Lugo) por abusos sexuales a una menor de 16 años y el primo de esta, un joven de 20 años, ambos con leve discapacidad intelectual.

La Sala de lo Penal ha confirmado la sentencia de la Audiencia Provincial de Lugo, del 25 de abril de 2019, que condenó al religioso por un delito continuado de abusos sexuales con prevalimiento, es decir, que se aprovechó de su posición de poder sobre las víctimas para cometer el abuso/delitoAdemás, el fraile ha sido penado por elaborar material pornográfico, ya que le sacó fotos sin ropa a la menor. El condenado le dio dinero a ambos y le dijo al joven que le pagaba para que "se callase la boca" y no le contase a nadie lo que había ocurrido.

Los acontecimientos ocurrieron entre finales de 2014 y principios de 2015, en una casa propiedad de la familia del acusado y también en la sacristía del santuario de O Cebreiro.

El Supremo confirma que concurrió prevalimiento en los hechos, cometidos por el fraile, que era 40 años mayor que las víctimas y teniendo en cuenta la discapacidad que sufrían las víctimas. Ella con un coeficiente próximo a una capacidad intelectual límite, mientras que él presenta una discapacidad intelectual leve que le impide poseer un juicio crítico.

