El Supremo da la razón al tribunal que condenó a 'Mongolia' por dañar el honor de Ortega Cano

La revista humorística tendrá que indemnizar con 40.000 euros al extorero por el "escarnio" realizado.

José Ortega Cano - EUROPA PRESS

Madrid

Actualizado:

La Sala de lo Civil del Tribunal Supremo ha confirmado que la revista Mongolia vulneró el derecho al honor y a la propia imagen de José Ortega Cano al divulgar con fines publicitarios un fotomontaje. La revista tendrá que indemnizar con 40.000 euros a extorero por el "escarnio" realizado. 

La Sala ha desestimado el recurso de casación interpuesto por la Editorial Mong S. L., propietaria de la revista humorística, contra la sentencia de la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid, que al igual que la dictada por un juzgado de Alcobendas, declaró la vulneración de dicho derecho y le impuso un por daños y perjuicios.

La caricatura se realizó, según los hechos que prueba el Supremo, para publicitar un festival de música que se iba a celebrar la noche del sábado 12 de noviembre de 2016 en la ciudad de Cartagena,Murcia. Para ello, la entidad Editorial Mong S.L. (EM) elaboró y autorizó la difusión de un cartel titulado «Mongolia Musical 2.0».

En concreto el cartel se trataba de un fotomontaje donde se podía ver la cara de Ortega Cano, que había sido utilizada sin autorización previa, en el cuerpo de un extraterrestre que sostenía un cartel con el texto "antes riojanos que murcianos" y diciendo "Estamos tan a gustito…". Todo ello sobre un fondo en el que se veía un platillo volante en un paisaje aparentemente no terráqueo y acompañado de la leyenda "Viernes de dolores…sábados de resaca". 

