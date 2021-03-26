Estás leyendo: El Supremo confirma la multa más elevada de la historia de RTVE por emitir publicidad encubierta

El Supremo confirma la multa más elevada de la historia de RTVE por emitir publicidad encubierta

El Tribunal asegura que RTVE emitió entre diciembre de 2017 y enero de 2018 un total de 12 campañas publicitarias que no se ajustaban a lo que marca la ley. La televisión pública tendrá que pagar así 729.485 euros.

Logo de RTVE en el edificio de la corporación.
Logo de RTVE en el edificio de la corporación. EFE

madrid

La Sala de lo Contencioso-Administrativo del Tribunal Supremo inadmitió el miércoles un recurso de RTVE contra una multa al Ente público por hacer publicidad encubierta en sus programas. RTVE tendrá que pagar así 729.485 euros que hace más de dos años le impuso la Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC) por incumplir con la norma que le impide emitir campañas publicitarias encubiertas.

En su sentencia, el Tribunal Supremo asegura que RTVE cometió un total de "12 infracciones tipificadas en el artículo 59.2 de la Ley 7/2010, de 31 de marzo, General de Comunicación Audiovisual consistente en la vulneración de lo dispuesto en el artículo 43.2 de la citada norma".

La resolución sancionadora que en su momento emitió la CNMC consideró que el ente público emitió, entre diciembre de 2017 y enero de 2018, un total de 12 campañas publicitarias en los canales de los que es responsable editorial. Dichas campañas no cumplían los requisitos para ser consideradas patrocinios culturales, que es la excepción que contempla le legislación.

Los anuncios prohibido se emitieron en programas de máxima audiencia de la cadena, como Operación Triunfo o Masterchef, y habitualmente iban acompañadas de avances de programación.

Según El Confidencial, "no es la primera vez que Competencia sanciona a RTVE". En abril de 2019, RTVE ya fue sancionada con 203.508 euros por la excesiva emisión de autopromociones de programas como Masterchef, Cuéntame cómo pasó o José Mota presenta

