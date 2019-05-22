Público
Suspenden un campeonato masculino de pelota en Azkoitia por los mensajes machistas de los participantes

"¿Las chicas jugando a la pelota? ¿Quién va a estar en la cocina preparando la cena?", son algunos de los comentarios machistas que han circulado en el grupo de Whatsapp de los participantes. 

Mujeres durante un partido de paleta de goma. / Euskalpilota

Los organizadores de un campeonato local de pelota en Azkoita (Gipuzkoa) han decidido suspender la competición masculina debido a los "insultos" contra las mujeres incluidos en mensajes que se habían difundido en un grupo de Whatsapp entre los chicos que iban a participar en el torneo.

"¿Las chicas jugando a la pelota? ¿Quién va a estar en la cocina preparando la cena?"; "Hoy jugarán las chicas a las 17:00 horas, para ir luego a la cocina", son algunos de los comentarios que han circulado estos días en los teléfonos móviles entre los jóvenes que tenían previsto participar en el "Pelotai Eune" (Día de la Pelota) que se celebrará el 8 de junio en el frontón de Kontzejupe.

Los promotores de este campeonato que el año pasado, en su cuarta edición, incluyó por primera vez partidos de chicas pelotaris, han pedido perdón por estos mensajes "y por no haber dado en el momento oportuno una respuesta rápida", según han señalado en un comunicado.

Como respuesta, han decidido "anular la competición entre chicos" que no podrán jugar en los partidos del V Pelotai Eune, una iniciativa que surgió hace cinco años con el propósito de reavivar la afición a este deporte en Azkoitia, un pueblo ligado históricamente a la pelota a mano y cuna de pelotaris "leyenda "como Mariano Juaristi Atano III.

La organización remarca que "quiere dejar claro" que, al igual que "en los últimos años", continuará con su trabajo en favor de la igualdad.

