Suspenden en Holanda un estudio con Viagra para embarazadas por la muerte de once bebés

Un estudio holandés con sildenafil, vendido bajo la marca Viagra, fue suspendido inmediatamente después de la muerte de once bebés cuyas madres usaban el medicamento, según informó el martes uno de los hospitales que participaban del ensayo.
Cuando se produjo la susoensión, aproximadamente la mitad de las 183 mujeres embarazadas que habían participado seguían tomando sildenafil, según datos del Centro Médico Académico de la Universidad de Ámsterdam. Alrededor de quince mujeres de las que tomaron el medicamento aún no han dado a luz.
El estudio arrancó en 2015 e involucraba a once hospitales. Estaba diseñado para ver los posibles efectos beneficiosos del aumento del flujo sanguíneo a la placenta en madres cuyos fetos estaban severamente subdesarrollados.
"Estudios previos han demostrado que el sildenafil tendría un efecto positivo en el crecimiento de los bebés. Los primeros resultados del estudio actual mostraron que puede haber efectos adversos para el bebé después del nacimiento", señaló el AMC.
Sin embargo, los resultados mostraron que 17 bebés nacieron con problemas pulmonares y once murieron. Entre el grupo de control similar, solo tres bebés tuvieron complicaciones pulmonares y ninguno falleció.
Los bebés murieron debido a "una condición pulmonar posiblemente relacionada" que causó una alta presión sanguínea en los pulmones que podría haber resultado de la reducción de los niveles de oxígeno.
El medicamento fue desarrollado originalmente por Pfizer pero ahora no tiene patente y está disponible como genérico. La empresa farmacéutica no se ha pronunciado hasta el momento.
