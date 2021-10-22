Suspendida la entrega del Pollo Carvajal poco después de anunciarse

madrid
La sección Tercera de la Sala de lo Penal de la Audiencia Nacional ha acordado suspender la materialización de la entrega a Estados Unidos del militar Hugo Armando Carvajal, que se había anunciado que se iba a producir mañana, a petición de su defensa para subsanar un defecto de forma.
En una providencia notificada este viernes, los magistrados, a petición de la defensa de Carvajal, entienden que el Pleno de la Sala de lo Penal no cumplimentó un auto del propio Pleno que debe formalizarse antes de ejecutar la entrega.
"Teniendo en cuenta lo expresado en el último párrafo del fundamento jurídico quinto del auto del 24 de enero de 2020 dictado por el Pleno de la Sala de lo Penal desestimando incidente de nulidad de actuaciones, lo que no se recoge en su parte dispositiva, en aras a la tutela judicial efectiva, queda en suspenso la materialización de la entrega a los Estados Unidos de América del Norte y remítase copia testimoniada del escrito de la defensa y del presente proveído al Pleno de la Sala para que resuelva", indica la providencia.
El pasado mes de septiembre, los policías del Grupo II de Fugitivos detuvieron al que fue exgeneral al frente de la inteligencia venezolana buscado por EEUU en su vivienda de Madrid, al que habían seguido el rastro tras ocultarse por varios puntos de la geografía española, disponiendo de documentación falsa y diferentes pasaportes.
