MADRIDActualizado:
La nueva iniciativa para la lucha contra el tabaquismo entra en vigor desde hoy, como se recoge en la Directiva 2014/40/UE. Según Sanidad, el tabaco mentolado es "más aceptable", sobre todo para los jóvenes que empiezan a fumar, ya que su sabor distrae del efecto irritante que puede producir el tabaco por sí solo.
No se incluyen en esta orden los cigarrillos electrónicos de sabores, a pesar de continuar en el centro de la polémica.
Estos sabores y aromas incrementan el atractivo del producto y existe la falsa percepción de que son más saludables
No solo es más atractivo, sino que puede resultar mucho más adictivo. Según Sanidad, el mentol actúa como dilatador de los alvéolos pulmonares. Esto indica que la absorción de nicotina por parte del consumidor se produce a más velocidad, aumentando indirectamente su potencial adictivo.
Incumplir esta norma supone una infracción administrativa grave según el artículo 19.3 de la Ley 28/2005, de 26 de diciembre, de medidas sanitarias frente al tabaquismo y reguladora de la venta, el suministro, el consumo y la publicidad de los productos del tabaco.
