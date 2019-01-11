Las Juntas de Tratamiento de las cárceles madrileñas de Soto del Real y Navalcarnero han instado a la Secretaría General de Instituciones Penitenciarias del Ministerio del Interior para que clasifique en el régimen ordinario de segundo grado a Rodrigo Rato y a otros doce condenados por las tarjetas black de Caja Madrid, según confirman fuentes penitenciarias.
Instituciones Penitenciarias desestima de esta forma la petición de alguno de los condenados, que habían pedido que se les aplicara el tercer grado o el régimen de semilibertad, lo que les permitiría disfrutar de permisos. El segundo grado dificulta estos permisos por regla general hasta que se cumpla una cuarta parte de las condenas dictadas por la Audiencia Nacional.
Según ha adelantado 'El País', aún no hay propuesta para dos de los condenados, Antonio Romero Lázaro y Rubén Cruz Orive, que ingresaron más tarde que el resto. Fuentes penitenciarias enmarcan la clasificación en la práctica habitual para este tipo de delitos y recuerdan que los reclusos pueden recurrir ante el juez de Vigilancia Penitenciaria de la Audiencia Nacional, José Luis de Castro.
Una vez que la clasificación se tenga por firme, Instituciones Penitenciarias sí puede entrar a valorar la pertinencia de la progresión al tercer grado teniendo en cuenta los años de condena y aspectos como que se hayan atendido las responsabilidades económicas individuales fijadas por la Audiencia Nacional por el uso fraudulento de las tarjetas black
